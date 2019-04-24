Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Desjardins currently has a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $75,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,465,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,569 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.