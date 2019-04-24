Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,439,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

