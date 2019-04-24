Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at $9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $9.10-9.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/alexion-pharmaceuticals-alxn-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.