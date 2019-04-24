Alcoa (AA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.14. 6,158,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,885,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $1.01 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,497,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,002,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 795,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

