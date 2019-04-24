Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.66 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $427,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,334.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.