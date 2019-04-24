Aixtron (AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.43 ($14.45).

AIXA opened at €9.93 ($11.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a 52 week high of €16.29 ($18.94).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

