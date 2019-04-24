Aixtron (AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.43 ($14.45).

AIXA opened at €9.93 ($11.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a 52 week high of €16.29 ($18.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

