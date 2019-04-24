Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Lifted to Buy at GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.48 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after purchasing an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after purchasing an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,061,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,852,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

