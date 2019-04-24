Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$60.80. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,829. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$43.76 and a one year high of C$64.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$215.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.16000006558713 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.67.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

