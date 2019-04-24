AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 2,434,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $102,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,378.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $605,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,187.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

