Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stake Lifted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,744. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

