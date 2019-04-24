Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 64,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

