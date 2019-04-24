Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.18. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,246,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

