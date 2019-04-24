Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.18. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,246,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
