Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 13,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 432,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The company has a market cap of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,019 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

