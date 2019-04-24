Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

