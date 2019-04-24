ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.70. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.77 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

