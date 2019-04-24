Adient PLC (ADNT) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Adient in a research note issued on Sunday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.19.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after buying an additional 270,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adient by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after buying an additional 2,930,768 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after buying an additional 591,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 475,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,383,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.