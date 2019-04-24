Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 3875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 384.77% and a negative return on equity of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,361 shares of company stock valued at $66,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

