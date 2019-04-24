Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Shares Down 6.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 35,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,028,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

