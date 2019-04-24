AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to be announcing its Q1 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY 2019 guidance at $8.65-8.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $8.65-8.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/abbvie-abbv-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.