Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

NYSE:ABT opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

