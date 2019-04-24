AB SKF (SKFRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect AB SKF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AB SKF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

