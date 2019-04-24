8,461 Shares in HCP, Inc. (HCP) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in HCP in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 60.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in HCP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

