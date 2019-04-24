$709.22 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce sales of $709.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.32 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $662.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Nomad Foods stock remained flat at $$20.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 934,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,891. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,303.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.