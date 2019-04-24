$593.58 Million in Sales Expected for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to announce sales of $593.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.17 million. Louisiana-Pacific posted sales of $691.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $589.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

LPX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $202,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

