5,500 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $355,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

