$541.17 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $541.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.50 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $585.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,640 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

