5,000 Shares in Service Co. International (SCI) Acquired by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,716 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,178,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $52,301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,448,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,830,000 after acquiring an additional 668,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 21,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,732. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “5,000 Shares in Service Co. International (SCI) Acquired by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/5000-shares-in-service-co-international-sci-acquired-by-west-chester-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.