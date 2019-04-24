4,521 Shares in International Paper Co (IP) Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,134. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

