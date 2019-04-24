$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $517,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

