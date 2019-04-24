$16.66 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post $16.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.98 million to $17.33 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $11.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $69.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $72.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.47 million, with estimates ranging from $67.42 million to $79.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,572. Plymouth Ind Re has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

