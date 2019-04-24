$15.59 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report $15.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $66.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $67.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.00 million, with estimates ranging from $71.38 million to $82.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 178.49% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

LMRK stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.89%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $27,738.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

