1,300 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.66.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

