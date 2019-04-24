12,265 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

