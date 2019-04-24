10,565 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,621,000.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

