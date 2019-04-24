$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

APH traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 197,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 422,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,430,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

