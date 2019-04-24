$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

CUBI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 102,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,790. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

