$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Data Corp (FDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Data posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Data will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.64 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 in the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 669.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 92,963 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 11.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

