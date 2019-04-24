$0.30 EPS Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gulfport Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 171,681 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,069,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,509,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

