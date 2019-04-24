$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 3.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,694.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,653. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

