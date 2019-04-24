$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Nexa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.29%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

