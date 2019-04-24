$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 651,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,003. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 761,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 69.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 176.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

