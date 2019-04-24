$0.05 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.35. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,825,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

