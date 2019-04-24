-$0.02 EPS Expected for Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Shotspotter posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

Shotspotter stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.82. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

In other news, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,934,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.