ZEON Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $0.00 and $660,490.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00417080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.01016370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00189688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

