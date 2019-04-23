Shares of Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 5326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/zegona-communications-zeg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-98-00.html.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.