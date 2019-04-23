Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

CNOB stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 167,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,414. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $176,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

