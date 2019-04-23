Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bristow Group (BRS) to Sell

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

BRS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,859. Bristow Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $331.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristow Group will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

