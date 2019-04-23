Zacks: Brokerages Set $102.00 Price Target for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $102.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $454,055.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,953.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,276 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,311,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

BBSI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.88. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

