Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCFC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of United Community Financial stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.58. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $151,576.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 201.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 232,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 308,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after buying an additional 94,721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Financial (UCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.