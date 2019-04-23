Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($8.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($6.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by ($2.44).

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 732,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,143. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

